Authorities Investigating Two Burglaries in Morrison County

SWANVILLE -- Authorities in Morrison County are investigating two different burglaries.

The sheriff's office says the incidents took place sometime Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says the suspect entered Johnson Insurance in Upsala through a window on the northwest side of the building and took a large amount of cash, along with several quarters.

The second incident took place in Swanville where deputies say the suspect broke into city hall through the back door and took a small amount of cash.

Authorities say a white Jeep Hatchback was reported near Johnson Insurance the night of the incident and authorities are looking to speak with the driver regarding the burglaries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.