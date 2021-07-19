Authorities Investigating Several Storage Unit Thefts In Genola

GENOLA -- Morrison County authorities are looking for information regarding several thefts.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says on Friday they received a report of several storage units broken into at KO Storage of Pierz, just off Highway 27 in Genola.

Larsen says out of the 10 units broken into, nine had the locks cut off. Larsen says it's unknown what time the thefts occurred or what is missing.

Anyone with information about the storage thefts are asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.