Authorities Investigating Burglary at Bar Near Randall

RANDALL (WJON News) - Authorities are investigating a burglary at a bar near Randall earlier this week.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they received a call of a burglary at the Stone Hill Bar & Grill, located four miles west of Randall.

Authorities say the suspect(s) broke into the business through a door on the back side of the bar late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

The sheriff's office says a safe with cash, cash from the pull tab machine and a small toolbox with miscellaneous tools were taken.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233

Authorities say in the past week, they've seen an increase in thefts around the Upsala and Royalton areas. You're reminded to lock up your vehicles, keep valuables out of plain site, and report any suspicious activity.