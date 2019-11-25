Authorities Asking For Help in Finding Missing Willmar Teen

WILLMAR -- Authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing teenager.

The Willmar Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is looking for 17-year-old Madison Hjermstad of Willmar.

Authorities say she left a juvenile facility in Willmar on foot with another teen back in July. The other teen was found, however Hjermstad wasn't and has not made contact with her family since.

She is described as a white female with long dark hair, about 5'8" tall and weighting 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Willmar Police department at 320-235-2244.