Austin Police ID Victim and Suspect in Weekend Shooting

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in a weekend shooting in Austin.

Austin Police Chief David McKichan says 18-year-old Miguel Nunez is wanted on a second-degree murder charge stemming from the death of 45-year-old David Harris. A news release says the Sioux Falls South Dakota man is considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached. McKichan says anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.

The shooting victim, Harris, was pronounced dead at the scene after Austin police responded to reports of a shooting at his residence early Saturday. It was announced today that his death is being investigated as a homicide, but no other details have been released.

The initial news release on the shooting indicated several other people were also wounded during the incident, which was reported around 1 AM Saturday.

