Audrey Mary (Schommer) Welinski, 84, Sobieski

May 30, 1936 - March 3, 2021

Audrey Mary (Schommer) Welinski, 84-year-old resident of Sobieski passed away March 3, 2021 at home with her loving family by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, March 8, 2021, at the St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski, MN at 11:00 AM. Visitation will take place on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Chapel in Little Falls from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and will continue the day of mass at the funeral home from 9:00AM to 10:00 AM. Burial will take place at the church cemetery immediately after mass.