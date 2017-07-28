Audrey M. Youngdahl, 88, Waite Park

March 12, 1929 - July 27, 2017

Audrey Mae Youngdahl, age 88, Waite Park, MN died Thurdsay, July 27, 2017 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Tuesday. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Audrey was born March 12, 1929 in Chisholm, MN to William and Myrtle (Anderson) Francis. She married Everett M. Youngdahl August 12, 1950 in Duluth, Minnesota. Audrey volunteered at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center Pharmacy in St. Cloud for 19 years and over 11,000 hours.

Survivors include her son, Bruce (Marsha) Youngdahl of Silverthorne, CO; sister, Faye Francis of Duluth, MN; two grandchildren, Jeremy (Carla) Youngdahl and Todd (Kristi) Youngdahl; four great grandchildren, Morgan, Dru, Hunter and Audrey; and goddaughter, Risa (Jim) Meder.