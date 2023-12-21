Audrey Lea Katka, 73, Sartell

February 19, 1950 - December 18, 2023

Audrey Katka (Scepaniak) 73, of Sartell formerly Waite Park MN died peacefully Monday, December 18, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Celebration of Audrey’s life will be held Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 6:00 PM at the St. Augusta American Legion, St. Augusta, MN. Burial will be at a later date in the Minneosta State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Audrey was born to Leo and Constance (Gaida) Scepaniak on February 19, 1950 in St. Cloud MN. She graduated from Tech High School in 1968 and went on to pursue a career in cosmetology. Realizing her true desire was cooking, she pursued her passion and became the head cook for a few restaurants in the St. Cloud area. She was a dedicated and talented cook. On December 28, 1985, she married her love and lifetime partner Charles Katka in St. Cloud MN.

Audrey had a true love of the outdoors. She enjoyed weekends at the lake, camping with her husband, and fishing. She would never turn down the opportunity to fish. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, cooking, crafting, and spending time with family, friends, and her dog Ella Grace. Audrey was very social and loved meeting new people and building friendships. She was a former member of the St. Augusta Legion Auxiliary and was dedicated to helping veterans. She was a wonderful historian who had a fascination with researching and documenting her family’s ancestry. Audrey will be known for her fantastic meals, beautiful crafts, and her loving, caring, and compassionate spirit.

Audrey is survived by her husband Charles, brother Stephan (Christine) Scepaniak of Waite Park, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her twin sons Allen and Scott and her parents Leo and Constance Scepaniak.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.