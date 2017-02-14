Audit Finds Gaps In Diversifying State Hiring, Contracting

ST. PAUL (AP) - A new audit shows there's more work to be done to diversify Minnesota's hiring, purchasing and contracting practices.

The audit found the state historically has had strong policies to promote equal opportunities for minorities and other targeted groups. But, underfunding, inadequate staffing and insufficient data are impeding those efforts.

In 2015, about 3 percent of the roughly $2 billion the state awarded in contracts went to businesses owned by someone from a targeted group. The majority of that 3 percent went to businesses owned by women, leaving the rest to business owners of color.