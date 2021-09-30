Atwater Man Hurt in Grove City Crash

GROVE CITY -- Authorities believe an Atwater man had a medical condition that caused him to leave the road and crash his vehicle Wednesday morning.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office was called to the intersection of Highway 4 and Highway 12 in Grove City at 7:18 a.m.

The sheriff's office says 42-year-old Trevor Berger was northbound on Highway 4 and as he approached the intersection, went off the right side of the road, continued through the ditch, and struck a BNSF Railroad utility box.

Berger was taken to the hospital in Litchfield with non-life-threatening injuries.

