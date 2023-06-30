Man, Child Hurt in ATV Rollover in Central Minnesota

ASHBY (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in an ATV crash in central Minnesota.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 4:00 p.m. Thursday northwest of Alexandria.

The ATV was driven by 46-year-old Brian Kielbasa of Roselle Park, New Jersey. There was also a child on the machine.

The crash happened in the ditch of a county road causing the ATV to roll.

Kielbasa suffered severe injuries and was airlifted to the hospital. The child has non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

The Sheriff's Office says speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

READ RELATED ARTICLES