Attention Parents: CoCoMelon LIVE Is Coming To Minnesota In November!

If you have kids between the ages of two and ten, odds are you are VERY familiar with the CoCoMelon cartoon. Founded as a YouTube show in 2006, the program now boasts over 139 billion views around the world and is the second-most subscribed channel in the world.

Well the CoCoMelon gang is taking its show on the road and there are two stops planned for Minnesota. The show will stop at Amsoil Arena in Duluth on November 4th and Minneapolis' State Theater on November 7th (with a stop in Fargo, North Dakota planned for November 6th as well).

Sixteen different characters will be on hand including JJ, YoYo, TomTom, Mom, Dad, Bingo, Cody, CeCe, Nico, Bella, Nino and more!

The show is scheduled to last 85 minutes including a 15 minute intermission. All children over the age of one will be required to have a ticket.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, October 8th at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.