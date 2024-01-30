17-Year-Old Found Tied Up near East Grand Forks Reports Abduction

EAST GRAND FORKS (WJON News) -- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in northwest Minnesota is investigating after a teenage girl reported she was abducted Monday afternoon.

A local resident found the 17-year-old tied up along the side of a highway about ten miles south of East Grand Forks near the Red River.

Deputies say she was checked and medically cleared by paramedics. Investigators are working to determine if this is an isolated incident.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area at the time is asked to contact authorities.