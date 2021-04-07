Assistant Superintendent Baisch Retiring from St. Cloud District

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area School District will be seeing a change at the assistant superintendent level.

The district announced the retirement of Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education Marsha Baisch on Wednesday.

Baisch has been with the St. Cloud district since 2014 in the assistant superintendent position. She started her career as a kindergarten teacher before moving on to other roles including serving as a principal in Hopkins and Robbinsdale, an administrator in Eden Prairie, and an assistant superintendent in St. Paul.

Baisch says she is looking forward to spending more time with her grandchildren.

St. Cloud Area School District

The district also announced that Oak Hill Principal Mike Rivard will be taking over the position from Baisch. He has been with the district since 1995 in a variety of roles including social worker, special education supervisor, assistant principal, and principal.

No announcement has been made regarding who will fill Rivard's position at the elementary school.

Get our free mobile app