Assault-Style Rifle Stolen From DNR Truck

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Police are trying to track down a thief who stole an assault-style rifle from a state Department of Natural Resources truck.

Reports say two DNR trucks were broken into early Monday morning while they were parked in a Shoreview hotel parking lot. A number of DNR officers have been working with the Minnesota State Patrol and the National Guard to support police ahead of the verdicts in Derek Chauvin's trial.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher says the thief also stole a 30-round magazine along with the rifle. The rifle had been locked and secured in the vehicle but someone smashed the back window.

