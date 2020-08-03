As US Milk Sales Rise Amid Pandemic, “Got milk?” Ads Return

UNDATED (AP) -- The dairy industry has a familiar question for you: ``Got milk?''

Six years after the popular tagline was retired, ``Got milk?'' ads are back. The dairy industry is reviving the campaign hoping to prolong the U.S. sales boost milk has gotten during the pandemic.

From January through mid-July, U.S. milk retail sales were up 8.3% to $6.4 billion, according to Nielsen. During the same period last year, milk sales were down 2.3%.

The dairy industry says kids are eating lunches at home and adults have more time for breakfast and cooking with milk.