Suspected Arson Fire in Kandiyohi County
NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a suspected arson fire in Kandiyohi County.
The Sheriff's Office says they responded to a house fire after 11:30 p.m. Friday in New London.
Fire fighters forced entry into the home and determined that it was empty.
Due to the suspicious circumstances of the fire, the State Fire Marshal was notified. It is believed it was intentionally set.
The house suffered moderate damage and there were no reports of injuries to any responders.
