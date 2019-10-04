Arrested 13-Year-Old Girl Faces Juvenile Assault Charge

ST. PAUL (AP) — A Minnesota girl whose arrest sparked an angry backlash on social media is facing an assault allegation in juvenile court.

Prosecutors filed a juvenile delinquency petition on Friday charging the 13-year-old with fourth-degree assault in connection with her arrest in St. Paul last week. While the juvenile petition in the case is not public, Minnesota's fourth-degree assault statute involves the assault of a police officer, which is a felony.

Her next juvenile court appearance is Nov. 14.

Video recorded by a witness shows three white officers struggling to arrest the girl. The teen, who is black, screams and thrashes as she's being taken into custody.

The girl's mother says officers were overly aggressive in handling her daughter, who has a mental illness. The woman says her daughter was "basically treated like an animal."

Police say the incident began after the teen violated a no-trespassing order, fled police and ultimately resisted arrest.