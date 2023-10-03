“AROUND TOWN” — Your Spotlight on This Week’s Events!
The cooler weather this weekend will help make it feel like fall, but still nice enough to get out and support some area groups!
Microchips are an easy way to provide some security for your four-legged friends! Plus, you can’t beat the price at the Tri-County Humane Society’s clinic Friday! Top it off with a fish fry in Kimball, and it’s a full Friday!
Remember, if your non-profit group or organization has an event coming up, use the link here to let us know the details and we’ll include it on “AROUND TOWN”!
- 1
Free Microchip Clinic at Tri-County Humane SocietyTri-County Humane Society
Friday, October 6th, 2:00 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Tri-County Humane Society
Tri-County Humane Society is at it again - join us on Friday, Oct. 6, at the shelter for another FREE microchip clinic!
Walk-ins are accepted and encouraged!
That small chip can offer a big sense of security!
We'll be chipping from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the shelter, 735 8th St. NE in St. Cloud.
Read More: Free Microchip Clinic at Tri-County Humane Society | https://wjon.com/events-st-cloud/free-microchip-clinic-at-tri-county-humane-society/06-october-2023-tri-county-humane-society/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral
- 2
Kimball Lions Annual Fish FryWillow Creek Shelter - Kimball
Friday - October 6th - 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Willow Creek Park Shelter
Kimball Lions Annual Fall Fish Fry, October 6th
Willow Creek Park Lions Shelter - Highway 15 South
4:30 pm -7:00 pm
Adults $15, Children 12 and under $8, Children 5 and under FREE!
Read More: Kimball Lions Annual Fish Fry | https://wjon.com/events-st-cloud/kimball-lions-annual-fish-fry/06-october-2023-willow-creek-shelter/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral