“AROUND TOWN” – Here’s this week’s spotlight events!

Welcome to “Around Town”! It’s our roundup of some of the events happening sponsored by nonprofits and charitable organizations this week!

It’s a fun mix this week of fun events (Tending for a Cause) and very important events (The dementia convention and a winter coat distribution).

It’s not a complete list without adding your event. Just use the easy link here to submit your event to “Around Town”!

    Winter Coat Distribution

    Atonement Lutheran Church

    The Knights of Columbus Council 5548 is offering FREE winter apparel for everyone – infants to adults!

    Saturday, October 28, 2023

    10:00 am - 2:00 pm

    Tending for a Cause: Howl-O-Ween

    Beaver Island Brewing

    Wednesday, October 25th - 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Beaver Island Brewing!

    Helping homeless animals? We'll toast to that! Join TCHS from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Beaver Island Brewing Company for Tending for a Cause: Howl-O-Ween!

    TCHS will get $1 for every pint sold during that time; plus, we'll have raffles and contests with prizes for the best doggie costume and best dog/human costumes. Cheers!

    Central Minnesota Dementia Community Action Network Fall Conference

    River's Edge Convention Center

    Central Minnesota Dementia Community Action Network (D-CAN), a dementia resource center clinic located in St. Cloud, is hosting its Fall Caregivers’ Conference 2023: Taking Care of the Caregiver.

    This educational event is open to the public and will focus on sharing essential topics related to caregiving.

    The conference will be held on Thursday, October 26, 2023, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM at River’s Edge Convention Center, with a streaming option for virtual attendees.

    The event is being offered to attendees at no cost, but registration is required. The information presented will benefit caregivers of all types.

