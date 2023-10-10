AROUND TOWN – Enjoy the fall weather with these events!

AROUND TOWN &#8211; Enjoy the fall weather with these events!

Welcome to AROUND TOWN!

Not everything revolves around baseball this week – there are lots of reasons to get out and enjoy the fall weather.

Here are a few fall celebrations to get your list started!

Remember, if your group or nonprofit organization is hosting an event, let us know! Just use the link here to send us as much information as you can. We’ll post it to our website, on our Facebook page, and on WJON AM & FM every Tuesday at 12:20!

Here’s this week’s AROUND TOWN!

    Northland Bible Baptist Church Fall Party

    Northland Bible Baptist Church - St. Cloud

    Northland Bible Baptist Church is holding its Fall Party on Saturday, October 14th from 12:00 pm to 2:30 pm

    Featuring:

    • A Bounce House
    • Hay Rides and Pony Rides
    • and more FREE family fun!

    Holy Family School Fall Festival

    Holy Family School - Albany

    Fourth Annual Holy Family School Fall Festival!

     3 pm - 9 pm  October 14 at Holy Family School in Albany

    The event will feature music, a bounce house, an inflatable obstacle course, a scavenger hunt, gaga ball games, hair extensions, temporary tattoos, and glow items.

    An outdoor family movie will be shown at dusk!  Guests are invited to bring chairs and blankets for the movie.

    Sts. Peter and Paul Pancake Supper

    Sts. Peter and Paul Church - Gilman

    Pancake Supper
    All-you-can-eat potato and regular pancakes with sausage, hulushki, and all the fixings.

    Sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #9261
    Saturday, October 14
    4:30-7:00 PM

    Saints Peter and Paul’s Church Basement. Gilman MN. (Handicap accessible)

    Foley Area Blood Drive

    First Presbyterian Church - Foley

    Foley Area Blood Drive
    First Presbyterian Church.
    306 Norway Drive, Foley

    Monday, October 16. 12:30-6-30

