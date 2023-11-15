Arnold Czech, 89, Upsala

March 28, 1934 - November 13, 2023

attachment-Arnold Czech loading...

Arnold Czech, 89 year old resident of Upsala, MN, passed away on Monday, November 13 at Upsala Senior Living. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 18 at 11 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Upsala with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. The burial will be held at St. Edward's Catholic Cemetery in Elmdale, MN. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday. A Rosary will be said at 9:00 A.M. on Saturday at the church.

Arnold P. Czech was born in Elmdale, MN on March 28, 1934 to the late Tom and Helen (Jendro) Czech. Arnie attended school at District #1184 in Elmdale along with Onamia and Upsala. After his schooling he served in the United States Army for two years in the 1950's. He was a member of the Bowlus American Legion Post. Arnie worked many various jobs throughout his lifetime, including bartending at the Elmdale Liquor Store that his dad and brother owned and operated. He worked in many other areas in Minnesota, including the Twin Cities and around the country. His last job was at Camp Ripley at the Amo Dump for over ten years. Arnie spent most of his later adult life farming the farm that his grandparents once owned and later moved to the Swanville Apartments. In his younger years he enjoyed bowling, playing pool, playing cards and watching the Twins and Vikings. He enjoyed reading, watching movies, many polka and country music shows, as well as visiting his friends and relatives in Elmdale and the surrounding area.

Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Dorothy (special friend, Donny) Stanek; he was a wonderful uncle to his nephews and nieces, Jim (Theresa) Czech, Mary Carol Czech, Gerald (Karrie) Czech, Michael (Mary) Czech, John (Alma) Czech, Cheryl Plourde, Annette (Rick) Calendine, Laura (Paul) Ventrella, RJ (Angie) Stanek as well as many great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews; very special friends, Kelly (Thomas) and Aliceona; many relatives and friends and the care givers at the Swanville apartments and Upsala Senior Living that he loved right up until his death.

Arnold was preceded in death by his parents; brother Leonard; sister-in-law, Joan and brother-in-law, Ron Stanek.

A special thank you to all wonderful caregivers at the Swanville Apartments and Upsala Senior Living and Hospice throughout the years.