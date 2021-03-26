Arlene Marie (Mrozek) Beniek, 79, Bowlus

February 20, 1942 - March 24, 2021

Arlene Marie (Mrozek) Beniek, 79-year-old resident of Bowlus, passed away Wednesday, March 24 surrounded by her loving family at her home in Bowlus. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 30 at 2:00 PM at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bowlus. A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 P.M. on Monday evening and from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday, all at the church. The burial will be held at the parish cemetery.

Arlene Marie Mrozek was born on February 20, 1942 in Flensburg, MN to the late Blase and Gertrude (Piehowski) Mrozek. She graduated from Little Falls High School in 1960. Arlene worked at the West Side Cafe as a waitress during her high school years. She also worked at Munsingwear in Little Falls until it closed. She was also a Teacher Assistant for 20 years in the Royalton School District in Royalton, MN. Arlene created a sewing business mending clothes; altering dresses; and creating Memory Teddy Bears. She enjoyed embroidery, crocheting, canning, gardening, sewing, quilting, baking (coffee cakes), and canning (pickles and sauerkraut). Arlene was an active member of the MCCL, St. Stanislaus Rosary Society, Eucharistic Minister, and the church choir for over 50 years. Arlene and her husband James were active members of the Heartland Polka Swingers for many years.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, James Beniek of Bowlus; children, Alan (Linda) Beniek of Cold Spring, MN, Alvin (Ruth) Beniek of Sauk Rapids, MN, Earl Beniek (fiancée, Erin) of Aiea, HI, Paul (Kelly) Beniek of St. Joseph, MN, Gary (Terryll) Beniek of Saint Cloud, MN and Doreen (Beniek) Swedberg of Brainerd, MN; siblings, Edwin Mrozek of Swanville, MN, Thomas (Kathy) Mrozek of Flensburg, MN, Doug (Elaine) Mrozek of Swanville, MN, Barbara (Leland) Kleinwachter of Blaine, MN, Patricia (Leo) Yanta of Burtrum, MN, Marilyn (John) Oldakowski of Elk River, MN, Christine (Richard) Kuehne of Gill, CO and Kathryn Hayes of McGregor, MN; sister-in-law Gloria Mrozek of Blaine, MN; She was grandmother to 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Blase and Gertrude Mrozek; granddaughter Theresa Marie Beniek; sister & brother-in-law Janette (Mrozek) Woidyla and William Woidyla; brother Louis Mrozek; and brother-in-law Thomas Hayes.

The care for my family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was deeply rooted in love. My dear friends and neighbors who have walked this journey with me I want to say "thank you". A special thanks to Mardelle Trettel, Kathy Bechtold, the amazing CHI Hospice team, and all the nurses and doctors from the Coborn's Cancer Center and the St. Cloud Hospital.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the following: MCCL, St. Stanislaus Catholic Church or the Grandchildren of Arlene.