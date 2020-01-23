Argument At Bloomington Light Rail Station Turns Deadly

BLOOMINGTON (AP) -- Authorities say a fight at a light rail station in a Minneapolis suburb has turned deadly.

A Metro Transit official says two men were arguing at the station near the Mall of America in Bloomington about 1 a.m. Thursday when one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed the other.

The victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died. The other man was arrested.

The northbound Blue Line train was held at the station for about four hours. Security cameras and witnesses on the train helped investigators piece together what happened.