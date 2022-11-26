Area Law Enforcement Warns of The Dangers of Thin Ice

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - With the temperatures warming, area law enforcement is reminding everyone to be safe if heading out to the lakes.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says while they want everyone to enjoy the outdoors, make sure you have a plan and use extra caution when you venture on the ice.

A few safety tips include telling someone where you're going and when you will return, wear a life jacket, have ice picks available, and physically check the ice conditions with a chisel or auger before you step on the ice.

Larsen says ice conditions are never consistent so don't put yourself or emergency responders in a dangerous situation.