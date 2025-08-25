May 14, 1936 – August 21, 2025

Ardis Joan Hines (Chapman), age 89, passed away on August 21, 2025, at Benedictine Living Community in Cold Spring, Minnesota.

A Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 29, 2025, at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, Sartell, MN, with a visitation beginning one hour prior at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at Graceland Cemetery in Madison, South Dakota alongside her husband, Harold.

Ardis was born on May 14, 1936, in Mankato, Minnesota, to David and Wilma Chapman. Ardis pursued a career in nursing, graduating from the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Mitchell, South Dakota, in 1957. That same year, on September 21, she married Harold Hines.

Ardis worked as a nurse at St. Cloud Hospital and later at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home for over eight years before she retired in 1985.

Outside of her professional life, traveling with Harold was a shared joy throughout their marriage. Ardis was a skilled seamstress who created clothing for her children and engaged in numerous creative projects. She enjoyed crafting, birdwatching, reading romance and mystery novels, and her large Reader’s Digest collection.

She was active in her community through the Faculty Wives group for District 742 and the Methodist Women church group.

Ardis is remembered by her children: Deb Hines Smith of Galesburg, IL; Bryon Hines of Lindale, TX; Phillip Hines of Hanover, MN; and Lisa Hines of Waite Park, MN. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Her sisters, Loretta Uthe of Yankton, SD, Delores Koch of Sioux Falls, SD, and Glenda Rasmussen of Brandon, SD.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Hines and her parents David and Wilma Chapman.

Her thoughtful, yearly birthday cards will be missed. May her memory bring comfort to those who knew her.

Donations to the church are preferred.