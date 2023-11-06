Ardent Louis Frey, 80, Little Falls

June 1, 1943 - November 1, 2023

Ardent Louis Frey, a devoted brother, loving uncle, and honorable veteran, passed away on November 1, 2023, at St. Gabriels Hospital in Little Falls, Minnesota at the age of 80 years old. Born on June 1, 1943, in Harvey, North Dakota. A Graveside Service is planned for Monday, November 6, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.

Ardent, a proud member of the United States Army, bravely served his country from July 31, 1964, until his honorable discharge on July 15, 1966. Seeking new adventures, he then enlisted in the United States Air Force on June 1, 1968, and honorably completed his service on October 17, 1968. Ardent's commitment to his fellow service members and his unwavering patriotism were a testament to his character.

After his military service, Ardent dedicated his energy to various pursuits that brought him immense joy. He enjoyed leisurely fishing and exploring the wonders of nature. Ardent had a love for stock car racing, where he found excitement among fellow racing enthusiasts. Additionally, Ardent spent a small portion of his life as a taxicab driver, providing reliable transportation and friendly service to the community he served.

Ardent Louis Frey was a faithful member of the Lady of Lourdes Parish, where he found comfort and spiritual support. His faith was a guiding force throughout his journey, providing him with strength, compassion, and a sense of community.

Though Ardent took pleasure in various hobbies and interests, nothing compared to his deep love for the ocean in Florida. He took a trip with his brother and sister-in-law and fell in love with the ocean, and great weather in Florda. Whether it was the calming sound of the waves or the warm embrace of the sun.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Francis Frey; brother, John Frey; sisters, Cecilia Frey and Margaret Frey.

He is survived by his brother, Charles Frey (Tammy), nieces; Crystal and Jamie Frey; granddaughter-in-law, Amalexi Lesuer.