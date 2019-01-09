Arden D. Gall, Sr., 87, St. Cloud

October 5, 1931 – January 8, 2019

9Arden Devon Gall, Sr., age 87, St. Cloud, MN, died Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral services will be Monday, January 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Discovery Church, Sauk Rapids, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Monday. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Arden was born October 5, 1931 in Nappanee, IN to Thurlo and Nora (Miller) Gall. He served in the United States Army from 1947 to 1949. Arden farmed southeast of St. Cloud and owned and operated Northwest Diesel in St. Cloud for 47 years. He was an active and longtime member of First Baptist Church, now Discovery Church, including serving on the church board, an AWANA leader for 19 years, ushering and missions. Arden enjoyed riding motorcycle and was a founding member of the Granite Riders chapter of the CMA.

Survivors include his children, Lana (Jim ) Feddema of St. Cloud, MN; Arden “Andy” (Carol) Gall, Jr. of Sioux City, IA; Jack Gall of Hendersonville, NC; Nora Ewers of St. Cloud, MN; and Amy (Chris) Isaacson of Sauk Rapids, MN; brother and sisters, Shirley McMillan of New Port Richey, FL; Carol (Gene) Huff of Elkhart, IN; Verna Smith of Elkhart, IN; and Howard Gall of Casa Grande, AZ; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren; brother-in-law Norman Wiseman of Mishawaka, IN; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son, Tim, sister Sonja Wiseman, brother Wilfred “Willie” Gall, and grandson Neil A. Feddema.