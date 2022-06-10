Ardell Killeaney, 80, Little Falls

September 24, 1941 - June 7, 2022

attachment-Ardell Killeaney loading...

Ardell Killeaney, 80 year old resident of Little Falls died Tuesday, June 7 at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth, MN. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, June 13 at 12:15 PM at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie with Father Mark Botzet officiating. A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 12 and on Monday, June 13 from 10:00 A.M. until 11:30 AM all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A Parish Prayers will be said at 6:30 P.M. on Sunday evening at the funeral home.

Ardell Dembouski was born September 24, 1941 in Pulaski Township, MN to the late Joseph and Florence (Pilarski) Dembouski. The family lived in St. Paul for several years where Ardell attended school and graduated from St. Paul Johnson with the class of 1959. After high school she worked for Eco Lab in St. Paul for a few years. She met Edward P. Bednarek, and the couple was united in marriage on May 1, 1963 in South Dakota. The couple made their home in Little Falls. Eddie died suddenly on February 24, 1986. Ardell and Eddie owned Eddie Bednarek Trucking and she remained bookkeeper until present for her sons and worked for Art's Super Value in Little Falls for one year. In 1977 she began her career with Coborn's Grocery in Little Falls as cashier, courtesy counter and head bookkeeper. Ardell worked for Coborn's for 33 years. She met many good people, customers and coworkers over the years. She was united in marriage to Lawrence Killeaney in 1990. The couple made their home in Green Prairie Township north of Little Falls. She was a trusted friend and confidant to many throughout her life. Ardell always enjoyed a good night out with family and friends. She enjoyed fishing trips to Canada, air boat rides in the Florida Everglades spotting alligators and sunset cruises on the Gulf of Mexico and beach buggy rides (Jeep) while wintering in Florida, side by side cruises to Flensburg, Sobieski along with the Fort Ripley area and pontoon rides on the lower Mississippi River. She never missed an event for the grandchildren and enjoyed spoiling them. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and the Little Falls America Legion Auxiliary.

Left to cherish her memory are sons, Dennis Bednarek and Doug (Mary) Bednarek all of Little Falls; step-son, Brian (Leasa) Killeaney of Little Falls; grandchildren, Hannah Bednarek, Michael (Marae Retka) Bednarek, step-grandchildren, Patrick Killeaney, Bob Killeaney, Trevor Killeaney; great-granddaughter, Rylee Bednarek; sisters, Dianne Dembouski of Hugo and Gen Zimmerman of Randall and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Edward Bednarek in 1986; husband, Lawrence "Larry" Killeaney in 2014; sisters, Aileen Prokott, Doris Dembouski; brother, Joseph "Ski" Dembouski; step-son, Michael Killeaney; step-grandson, Shawn Killeaney.