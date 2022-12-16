Arctic Cold Settling Into Minnesota for the Holidays

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says there is increasing confidence that potent arctic air will settle across the region next week, with wind chills dropping as low as 30 to 40 below zero.

This will be a long-duration cold stretch, beginning this weekend and continuing until the final week of the year.

The normal high for St. Cloud for this time of the year is 25 degrees. The normal low is 10 degrees.

As of today, the forecasted highs in St. Cloud on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be below zero. The lows will be in the teens below zero.