Architect Firm Announces Plan to Open in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- An architect firm is moving into downtown St. Cloud. JLG Architects has announced plans to open a location in the A.G. Whitney building at 505 West St. Germain Street.

The St. Cloud location will be their fourth in Minnesota with other locations in Minneapolis, Rochester and Alexandria. This is their 13th office nationwide.

A company news release says they've already been working on projects in the St. Cloud area for 10 years including the expansion of the St. Cloud State University's Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, the River's Edge Convention Center, and the restoration of the First National Bank Building.

They hope to move into their new location by May with the office being staffed by current and new employees.

The Whitney Building was bought by Spring Hill Capital and Inventure Properties a couple years ago and is in the process of being renovated back to as close to its original look as possible.