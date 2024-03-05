Applications Open for Minnesota Livestock Grant

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Ranchers are now able to apply for the next round of the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Livestock Investment Grant.

The grants can be used to help start, improve, or expand livestock operations in Minnesota.

Projects may include:

The construction or improvement of buildings or facilities for producing livestock.

Watering systems

Fencing

Feed Equipment

Livestock waste management equipment

Applicants may apply for up to 10 percent of the project's total cost, with a maximum grant of $25,000. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) expects to award up to $650,000 in this round of grants.

For the grant program, livestock can be defined as:

Beef and dairy cattle

Swine

Poultry

Goats

Mules

Bison

Sheep

Horses

Farmed cervids (deer or elk)

Ratites (flightless birds including emu)

Llamas

Grants will be accepted through Thursday, May 2nd, and only expenses that occur after the grant has been awarded are eligible for the grant.

For more information on the Livestock Investment Grant, find the website here.

