ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Ground hasn't been broken yet on the new multipurpose athletic facility at Apollo High School, but leaders are already working on what it will be called. During the District 742 school board meeting on Wednesday night, Apollo Principal Justin Skaalerud will present three naming options.

The first is "APEX Athletics Complex." The word APEX reflects both the physical height of the facility and the goal of reaching the peak of athletic training and achievement.

The second is "APEX 742 Athletic Training Facility." This option builds on the APEX theme from option one while incorporating 742, connecting the facility directly to the school district.

The third option is "ACT Athletic Center." This acronym brings together Apollo, Crush, and Tech and ties the school communities together.

On April 8th, voters approved the building of a $15 million multipurpose athletic facility. The indoor turf facility will offer soccer, softball, lacrosse, and practice space for baseball, football, and golf. It will also house batting cages and golf simulators.