Any Other Minnesotans Hitting The “Fall Wall?” Here Are Some Tips.

Man, Tuesday sure was nice wasn't it? It got up to 80 degrees in Sartell, families were out and about walking around and playing outside. It was great.

Now we are facing the bleak reality that fall is upon us. Temperatures will soon struggle to reach 40 degrees, then 30 degrees then... well, you get the idea. I don't know about you but I had a hard time just getting out of bed this morning!

I haven't been diagnosed but what I am experiencing seems like Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Here are some of the signs of SAD, per Hopkinsmedicine.org:

- Increased drowsiness and/or increased sleep

- Loss of interest in activities formerly enjoyed

- Social withdrawal and sensitivity to rejection

- Anxiety

- Fatigue

- Increased appetite for sweets and carbs

- Weight gain

- Headaches

Sound familiar? Well, the good news is that there is help for your SAD. The first step is to consult a psychiatrist or mental health professional to get an accurate diagnosis.

Other things that can help including exposure to sunlight, light therapy, psychotherapy and antidepressants.

Johns Hopkins also has recommendations when it comes to managing SAD on a day-to-day basis.

- Set realistic goals and don't take on too much

- Confide in others and be honest about how you feel

- Do something nice for someone else

- Get more exercise

- Focus on the positives

If you are feeling depressed and are considering self-harm, PLEASE call 1-800-273-8255 or text "MN" to 741741.