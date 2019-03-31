Anton’s Re-Opens After Flash Flood

WAITE PARK -- Less than a week after a flash flood forced diners to evacuate , a local restaurant has reopened their doors.

Anton’s Restaurant experienced a flash flood back on March 23rd due to an ice dam on the Sauk River, but as of Friday they are back in business.

Patty Gaetz is married to one of the restaurant's owners. She says there are many people to thank for the speedy clean-up.

Our employees and our family, they have been great. They’ve shown up every day, rolled up their sleeves, and gotten to work. Never thought about not being there to help. Our neighbors and our fellow businesses have all reached out and offered to help, not just the St. Cloud area, but across the state. So we’re really grateful and very humble.

They also got some help from MN Cleaning & Restoration. While the business has passed inspection, the owners say they will be working on replacing the carpeting room by room.

Gaetz says they had a soft opening on Friday afternoon.

Just the downstairs is open. We still have a few things stored upstairs that we haven’t put back together or brought back down yet. We had a soft reopening on Friday at 4:00 p.m. We were open last night, still limited menu, and by next weekend we will be back to normal.

She also says the restaurant is prepared for all upcoming, scheduled reservations.

Anton’s is now open during all regularly scheduled business hours.