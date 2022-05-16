Flood Water Temporarily Closes Anton’s in Waite Park

WAITE PARK -- All of last week's rain has a Waite Park restaurant under water.

Anton's was forced to close over the weekend due to the flooding on the Sauk River.

Patty Gaetz says the building does sit higher than the parking lot, so it was the last part of the property to flood, but they did have about two inches of water throughout the building.

She says it appears that the river has crested and the water is starting to come down now.

Once the water starts receding, we will start getting everything moved around so that we can get our floor cleaners and carpet cleaners in. Everything gets rebooted, walls, floors, tables, chairs.

This of course is not the first time the restaurant has experienced flooding with other major floods happening in 1997, 2001 and 2009. And then there was the spring flash flood due to an ice jam in 2019.

Gaetz says the owners are humbled by the support they are getting from the community.

We're one of the local staples in the area. We have had some really great support not just from our customers but from our local business neighbors.

Gaetz says they don't like to announce reopening dates because it all depends on Mother Nature, but they are hoping to be serving their fresh popover to their customers again by Memorial Day weekend.