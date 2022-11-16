Another Morning Commute With Slick Roads in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for central Minnesota.

Area roads are snow-covered and slippery, with patches of ice from the snow that melted during the day Tuesday.

St. Cloud State University's weather department says St. Cloud has had 4.1 inches of snow so far this week since Monday morning. Our normal snowfall for the year-to-date is 3.8 inches, so we are just slightly above normal.

The road condition maps put out by the Minnesota Department of Transportation are indicating most roadways are at least partially covered, with conditions slowly deteriorating as more light snow continues to fall.

The morning commute will likely be impacted.

Please use caution while driving this morning and be prepared to encounter slippery roads, especially those that have yet to receive treatment.

Get our free mobile app

Give snowplows extra room to move and take things slow this morning.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

A quick blast of arctic air will settle in across the Upper Midwest later this week. Highs on Friday and Saturday will only be in the teens, with lows near or below zero Saturday night.

Please bundle up when heading outside, and pack warm clothes if traveling.