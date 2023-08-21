Another Heat Wave this Week in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- An intense heat wave will begin to impact southwest Minnesota on Monday.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Afternoon heat indices in excess of 100 degrees are likely.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible late Monday evening through overnight tonight north of Interstate 94. A few storms may contain heavy rain and large hail. .

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The intense heat wave will spread across much of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin Tuesday through Thursday.

Get our free mobile app

Highest heat index values will come Tuesday and Wednesday, potentially ranging as high as 105 to 115 degrees.

St. Cloud has had 19 days in the 90s so far this summer. We average just over 11 each year. We did have 20 90 degree days back in 2021.

READ RELATED ARTICLES