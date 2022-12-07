Anoka-Hennepin School District Selects McIntyre Over Ridlehoover

SARTELL (WJON News) - Jeff Ridlehoover will continue his role as superintendent of the Sartell-St. Stephen School District.

Last week, Ridlehoover was name a finalist for the Anoka-Hennepin Superintendent position.

During Wednesday's special school board meeting, the board decided to offer the position to current Osseo Area Schools Superintendent Cory McIntyre.

McIntyre is expected to begin his new role on July 1st, following contract negotiations.

Ridlehoover told WJON News no matter what happened, his top priority for the current school year remains the students, staff and families with Sartell.

He says he loves working in Sartell and is proud of what the district has accomplished and is excited to build off that success.

Ridlehoover started working in the Sartell-St. Stephen School District in 2021.