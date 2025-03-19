If you're a foodie -- or even just like to eat -- you're going to want to save Saturday, August 16th on your summer calendar.

That's when the 9th Annual Anoka Food Truck Festival overtakes downtown Anoka.

WHAT CAN I GET AT THE ANOKA FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL?

Over 50 food trucks are going to be serving-up all kinds of good eats. Everything from "Maine lobster rolls to puffy tacos, Japanese hibachi, Spanish paella & even health conscious Acai bowls."

Food trucks will ring Riverfront Memorial Park and Anoka City Hall, between Jackson and Harrison Streets.

In addition to the food trucks, there will be other retail outlets on wheels there, too, including:

fashion/clothing trucks

vintage record truck

photo booth truck

and something just for our four-legged attendants

There'll be other activities, local cover beers and handcrafted beer and seltzer available.

Proceeds from the adult beverages and water bottles will benefit "Feed My Starving Children." Organizers say last year they raised 50,000 meals for those in need.

WHERE CAN I PARK AT THE ANOKA FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL?

Organizers are encouraging ride-sharing and car pooling, although there WILL be parking in areas around the downtown area.

The Anoka Food Truck Festival is from 11 am to 9 pm, Saturday, August 16, 2025.

WHAT CAN I EXPECT TO SEE AT THE ANOKA FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL?

