New Executive Order Allows Food Trucks To Sell At Rest Stops

ST. PAUL -- Truck drivers will soon have other options when it comes to grabbing a bite to eat on the road.

Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order Friday allowing food trucks to sell fresh goods at up to six highway rest stops in Minnesota.

As many restaurants across the United State have closed, restrictions of food sales at highway rest areas have limited options for truck drivers. These drivers play a critical role in supporting the supply chain and in order to meet their deadlines depend on eating their meals on the road.

The new executive order goes into effect immediately.