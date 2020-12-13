State Suspends Liquor License of Bar in East Grand Forks

ST. PAUL -- A bar in East Grand Forks has had its liquor license suspended due to the violation of a COVID-19 executive order.

On Sunday, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement suspended the liquor license of the Boardwalk Bar & Grill in East Grand Forks after they refused to close for on-site dining to comply with executive order 20-99.

The 60-day suspension will expire on February 9th, 2021.

Earlier this week, the Polk County District Court granted the Attorney General’s request for a temporary restraining order which prevents the business from remaining open.