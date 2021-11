SAUK RAPIDS -- You can drop off some toys this weekend at the Sauk Rapids Fire Hall.

The annual Toys for Tots drive hosted by the Sauk Rapids Fire Department is this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

You are asked to bring any new, unwrapped toys. Cash donations will also be accepted which will be used to shop for additional toys for various age groups.

