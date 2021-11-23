Annual Shop Small Crawl this Saturday in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH -- This Saturday is Small Business Saturday and once again this year several businesses in St. Joseph have teamed up for their Shop Small Crawl.

Organizer Mary Bruno says they've been doing the event for nearly 10 years now.

She says they have nine passport stops at participating businesses this year.

You get a postcard and then you download the Visit Greater St. Cloud app. Basically, you get a little map and there are nine different passport stops and if you check into seven of them you'll be entered to win one of two super giant mega gift baskets.

Bruno says most of the St. Joseph businesses will also be featuring local artists and other special features in their shops.

Get our free mobile app

Bruno says they encourage you to stop in to all of the downtown businesses, even if they are not on the passport list.

We're not trying to say only go to these places. Bring the family and have lunch. Specifically, we're just trying to get people to buy their Christmas presents from small independent businesses.

The Shop Small Crawl in St. Joseph runs from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. this Saturday.

GLOW Holiday Festival Lights Up Minnesota State Fairgrounds