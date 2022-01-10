Annual Charity Challenge Raises Over $540,000

ST. CLOUD -- The numbers are in for this past holiday season's Charity Challenge.

The Norman C. Skalicky Foundation and the Central Minnesota Community Foundation raised more than $540,000, including a $100,000 match from the Norman C. Skalicky Foundation.

All proceeds of the Charity Challenge go to support Catholic Charities, St. Cloud Salvation Army and St. Joseph food shelves.

Since the Charity Challenge began in 2000, it’s raised more than $5.4 million to support local food shelves.

Although the Charity Challenge has ended, donations can still be made to area food shelves throughout the year.