ROCKVILLE (WJON News) - Enjoy an afternoon of fun in Rockville this weekend.

The Hideaway Bar is holding their annual Candy Cane parade Saturday night.

Beginning at 1:00 p.m. your kids can get a photo with Santa, make crafts, and roast marshmallows and hotdogs.

The fun all leads up to the big parade which starts at 5:00 p.m.

You can then stay late for live music with Cruise Control beginning at 8:00 p.m.