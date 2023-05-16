Anita Theresa Tykwinski, 71, Little Falls

August 7, 1951 - May 14, 2023

Anita "Nita" Tykwinski, 71, year old resident of Little Falls, died Sunday, May 14 at her home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, May 22 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service with Deacon Matthew Ludick officiating. A gathering of family friends will be held from 3:00-6:00 P.M. on Sunday, May 21and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

Anita Theresa Preimesberger was born on August 7, 1951 in Little Falls, MN to the late Roderick and Ramona (Gau) Preimesberger. She grew up and attended school in Pierz, MN, graduating with the class of 1969. Anita was united in marriage to Michael "Mike" Tykwinski on December 14, 1973 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls. The couple made their home in Little Falls and were blessed with two boys, Nathan and Derek. Anita was primarily a self-employed artist all of her life attending many shows across the country throughout the years. In addition to being an Artist, she was a stay at home mom, as well as had different part-time jobs through the years, most recently at the St. Otto’s care center in Little Falls for 17 plus years. When she wasn't doing art she enjoyed fishing, traveling and spending time with family and friends, had a passion for gardening and her favorite pet, Tasha.

She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandma and friend. She will forever be cherished by the thousands of people that she has touched with her artwork and talent over the years

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Mike Tykwinski of Little Falls; sons, Nathan (Stephanie) Tykwinski of Rice, MN, Derek Tykwinski of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Olivia Tykwinski of Rice, MN, Gabrielle (Gabbie) Tykwinski of Rice and Caroline Tykwinski of Sauk Rapids, daughter-in-law, Kristina Tykwinsnki of Sauk Rapids, MN; siblings, Paul (Violet) Preimesberger of Hortense, GA, Guy (Nancy) Preimesberger of Coon Rapids, MN, Allen (Julie) Preimesberger of Little Falls, MN and Floretta Johannes of St. Cloud, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roderick "Rod" and Ramona Preimesberger.