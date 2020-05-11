Anita D. Vossen, 76, St. Cloud

No hindsight music unit displayed.

February 12, 1944 – May 8, 2020

Anita Dorothy Vossen, age 76, of St. Cloud, MN, died peacefully at her home on Friday, May 8, 2020.

A private family memorial service will be held at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Anita was born February 12, 1944, on a dairy farm near Watkins, to Alphonse and Adeline (Theisen) Kuechle, the eldest daughter of thirteen siblings. After graduating from St. Cloud State University, she showed her care and patience for children through her 34 years teaching Special Education in St. Paul. Anita married James R. Vossen on June 14, 1969 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Watkins, MN.

Anita actively participated in her strong Catholic faith community by singing in the church choir for 34 years in Apple Valley. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, St. Cloud and possessed a strong devotion to the Mother of God and a love of the Divine Mercy Image and prayers. Anita served weekly at Senior Dining and Meals on Wheels in Kimball. She was the Secretary for the Kimball Historical Society and active with the Stearns County Jail Ministry program.

Anita will be remembered for her generosity, wit, culinary skills, flowers and gardening, and her love of country music.

She will be sincerely missed by her Wednesday Bible Study group and her many special friends.

Anita's greatest loves were her husband of 50 years, Jim; her four sons, Rick (Becky) Vossen of Lakeville, MN, Brian (Jackie) Vossen of Otsego, MN, Mark (Reese) Vossen of Woodbury, MN, and Darin (Carrie) Vossen of Sartell, MN; eleven grandchildren, Katie Ziemann, Drew, Nick, Luke, Justin, Cecelia, Nathan, Claire, Ethan, Eli, and Kyler Vossen; her brothers, Art (Margie) Kuechle of Eden Valley,MN, Ron (Robin) Kuechle of Plymouth, MN, Willy (Marge) Kuechle of Watkins, MN, Allen (Diane) Kuechle of Watkins, MN, Pat (Dorothy) Kuechle of Sauk Rapids, MN and Jeff Kuechle of Watkins, MN; sisters, Mary (Jim) Lang of Little Falls, MN, Reni (Doug) Stroschein of Long Prairie, MN, Judy (Marc) Olson of Elbow Lake, MN, Teresa (Chuck) Justin of Lincoln, NE, Dory (Rich) Ecker, of Richmond, MN and Sheila (Roger) Braegelmann of Kimball, MN.

Anita was preceded in death by her parents Alphonse and Adeline Kuechle and brother Fred Kuechle.

We will forever miss her cheerful and loving nature and her beautiful smile.