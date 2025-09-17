MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A 32-year-old Carver man has been federally indicted with sixteen counts of Animal Crushing.

Bryan Edison created hundreds of videos showing animals being tortured, drowned, dismembered, disemboweled, attacked, and killed, which he published and sold on his pay-per-view YouTube channels. Edison made his initial appearance in federal court Wednesday.

Since 2022, Edison operated pay-per-view YouTube Channels that depicted animals being crushed and tortured for Edison and his viewers’ enjoyment. Edison posted nearly 350 animal crush videos on his YouTube channels. Edison created and then posted videos in which he placed live animals into artificial enclosures such as a playpen, a bathtub, and a shower. These animals included birds, hamsters, mice, guinea pigs, rabbits, lizards and other large live reptiles, dogs, and snapping turtles. Edison would sometimes costume the animals or set up a “scenario” in which the torture would occur. Edison would then create crush videos in which the animals suffered prolonged torture and death through impalement, crushing, drowning, suffocating, and being skinned and dismembered alive by the larger animals.

Edison allowed the public to freely access some videos. Other videos required a subscription by the user.

Edison’s animal crush channels, including “Prince’s Pet Planet” and “Prince’s Chomp Squad,” were ultimately removed by YouTube for multiple and severe violations of YouTube’s policy on violence.