Anglers Escape After Truck Falls Through the Ice

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP -- Two people from the Twin Cities metro area are safe after their truck broke through the ice on a lake north of Dassel Monday.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office got the call just before 5:30 p.m. on a report of a vehicle through the ice on Big Swan Lake in Kingston Township.

The sheriff's office says 82-year-old Kouthong Vixayvong of Eagan and a passenger, 76-year-old Somphong Phomsamouth of Eden Prairie, were able to escape and make it to shore before the truck submerged.

Authorities say thin ice signs were posted at the access and they are discouraging any vehicle use on area lakes due to the rapidly deteriorating ice conditions.